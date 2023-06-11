Natixis Buys 2,857 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $305.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.08. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

