Natixis Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $488.33 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $504.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

