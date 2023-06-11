Natixis Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AME. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

