Natixis Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Natixis lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NVR were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

NVR stock opened at $5,817.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,732.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,255.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total transaction of $11,680,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $624,080,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.