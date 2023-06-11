Natixis Has $3.13 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 444,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

