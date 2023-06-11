Natixis Has $3.17 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

