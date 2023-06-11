Natixis Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 366.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $298.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.