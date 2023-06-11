Natixis Has $3.68 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

