Natixis Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile



CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

