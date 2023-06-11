Natixis Invests $2.96 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Natixis bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.00 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

