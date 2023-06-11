Natixis Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.