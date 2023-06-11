Natixis Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.