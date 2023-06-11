Natixis Sells 189,746 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,746 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

