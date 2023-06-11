Natixis Sells 29,390 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ossiam grew its holdings in Edison International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 133,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,998 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.72 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

