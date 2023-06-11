Natixis Sells 50,408 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

