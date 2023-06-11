Natixis Sells 68,291 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Natixis cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Western Union were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Western Union by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Western Union by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 607,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Western Union by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,234,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 352,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western Union by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 451,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Western Union by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 760,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.80 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

