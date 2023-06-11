Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 79,511 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 691.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,678,000 after buying an additional 486,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

