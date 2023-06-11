Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

