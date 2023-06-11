Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 279,080 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

