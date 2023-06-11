Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 112,808 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,808 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 96,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

