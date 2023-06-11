NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

