Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE OMC opened at $94.49 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

