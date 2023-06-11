Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.