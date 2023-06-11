Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $31.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.