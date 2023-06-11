Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 937 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

