Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,426,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $905,610. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

