Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,344 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

