Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,996 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $28.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

