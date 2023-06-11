Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,065 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz bought 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

