Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,060 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.