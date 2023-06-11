Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNW opened at $80.79 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

