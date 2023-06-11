Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 940,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,447,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3,633.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

