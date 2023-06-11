Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,134 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

