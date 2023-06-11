Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

