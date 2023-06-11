Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 47,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

