Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.