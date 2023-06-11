Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

