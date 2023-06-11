Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

SLB stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.