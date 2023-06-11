Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

