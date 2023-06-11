Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $479.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

