Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.10 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

