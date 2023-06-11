Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 44,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $3,592,972.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,874,695.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,661. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

