Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

