Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after acquiring an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in FMC by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 921,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.63 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

