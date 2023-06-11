Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

