Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

