Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TA. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 457.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.88). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

