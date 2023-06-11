Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOV stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.