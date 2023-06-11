Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

