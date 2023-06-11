Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

